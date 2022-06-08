Band Protocol (BAND) Reaches Market Cap of $60.82 Million

Band Protocol (BAND) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 8th. Band Protocol has a market capitalization of $60.82 million and $34.15 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Band Protocol has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Band Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $1.73 or 0.00005667 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Band Protocol alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,498.35 or 1.00021303 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003277 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003281 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002022 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Band Protocol Coin Profile

Band Protocol (CRYPTO:BAND) is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,191,821 coins. Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol . The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol . Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Band Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Band Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Band Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Band Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Band Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.