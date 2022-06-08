Bank of Queensland (OTCMKTS:BKQNY) Stock Price Down 2%

Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNY – Get Rating) shares dropped 2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.62 and last traded at $10.62. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.84.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bank of Queensland from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.47.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be given a $0.2874 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd.

About Bank of Queensland (OTCMKTS:BKQNY)

Bank of Queensland Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Australia. The company operates in Retail Banking, BOQ Business, and Other segments. It offers personal banking services comprises savings and term deposits, and transactional accounts; debit and credit cards; home, personal, and car loans; and travel, home and content, landlord, and car insurance, as well as investment services comprising online share trading services, and self-managed superannuation funds.

