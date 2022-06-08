Barclays Lowers Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) to Equal Weight

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HBI. TheStreet lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hanesbrands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.
NYSE HBI opened at $11.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. Hanesbrands has a 12-month low of $10.94 and a 12-month high of $20.74.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Hanesbrands by 95.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,807 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,773,000 after purchasing an additional 86,798 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,347,395 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,827,000 after buying an additional 511,847 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hanesbrands in the third quarter valued at about $347,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Hanesbrands during the third quarter worth about $12,450,000. 87.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Hanesbrands (Get Rating)
Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.
