Barclays Lowers Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) to Equal Weight

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HBI. TheStreet lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hanesbrands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

NYSE HBI opened at $11.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. Hanesbrands has a 12-month low of $10.94 and a 12-month high of $20.74.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 93.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hanesbrands will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Hanesbrands by 95.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,807 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,773,000 after purchasing an additional 86,798 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,347,395 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,827,000 after buying an additional 511,847 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hanesbrands in the third quarter valued at about $347,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Hanesbrands during the third quarter worth about $12,450,000. 87.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hanesbrands (Get Rating)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.