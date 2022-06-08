Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc Plans Dividend of GBX 6 (LON:BEMO)

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc (LON:BEMO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, May 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of BEMO stock opened at GBX 552.70 ($6.93) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 573.82 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 663.08. The company has a market cap of £66.40 million and a P/E ratio of 2.23. Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities has a 12 month low of GBX 490.12 ($6.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 857.90 ($10.75).

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Baring Emerging Europe PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baring Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of European emerging market countries. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

