Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc Plans Dividend of GBX 6 (LON:BEMO)

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc (LON:BEMO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, May 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of BEMO stock opened at GBX 552.70 ($6.93) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 573.82 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 663.08. The company has a market cap of £66.40 million and a P/E ratio of 2.23. Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities has a 12 month low of GBX 490.12 ($6.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 857.90 ($10.75).
Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Lightning Strikes For Thor Industries
- Heavy Buying Points to Upside for These 3 Stocks
- 3 Intriguing Stocks With Sub-10 P/E Ratios
- Time to Buy Take-Two Interactive Stock
- Snap Inc: Revised Guidance & Steeping Losses
Receive News & Ratings for Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.