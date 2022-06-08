Bata (BTA) Reaches Market Cap of $288,998.30

Bata (BTA) traded down 64.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. One Bata coin can now be purchased for about $0.0572 or 0.00000184 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Bata has traded down 66.9% against the dollar. Bata has a total market capitalization of $288,998.30 and $12.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000261 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002374 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00017078 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.08 or 0.00206143 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006297 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000759 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Bata Coin Profile

Bata (CRYPTO:BTA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 8th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. Bata’s official message board is medium.com/@bata.io . The official website for Bata is bata.io . Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bata (BTA) is a peer-to-peer currency that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. BTA is an open source, global payment network that is fully decentralized without any central authorities. Mathematics secures the network and empowers individuals to control their own finances. BTA features faster transaction confirmation times and improved storage efficiency than the leading math-based currencies. BTA has substantial industry support, trade volume and liquidity, BTA is a proven medium of commerce complementary to Bitcoin (BTC). Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Bata Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bata should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

