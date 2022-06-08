Beacon Price Down 5% Over Last Week (BECN)

Beacon (BECN) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 8th. Over the last seven days, Beacon has traded down 5% against the US dollar. One Beacon coin can now be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000971 BTC on major exchanges. Beacon has a total market cap of $528,181.04 and $5,292.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00082385 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00011217 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000137 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000197 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

Beacon is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Beacon Coin Trading

