Belt Finance (BELT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $141,636.00

Belt Finance (BELT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. Belt Finance has a total market capitalization of $5.28 million and $141,636.00 worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Belt Finance has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. One Belt Finance coin can now be bought for $0.55 or 0.00001833 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 38.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.66 or 0.00231044 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003315 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $126.33 or 0.00419017 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00029801 BTC.

Belt Finance Profile

Belt Finance’s total supply is 9,550,122 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

