Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF)

Research analysts at Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oddo Bhf started coverage on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland to €3.40 ($3.66) in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Telefónica Deutschland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Telefónica Deutschland presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.08.

OTCMKTS TELDF opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.84. Telefónica Deutschland has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $3.10.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

