Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Major Shareholder Sells $2,617,416.88 in Stock

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) major shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 234,116 shares of Berry stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $2,617,416.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,928,159 shares in the company, valued at $99,816,817.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Benefit Street Partners Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 26th, Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 100,000 shares of Berry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total value of $1,169,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 24th, Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 288,000 shares of Berry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $3,182,400.00.

On Thursday, May 5th, Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 2,000,000 shares of Berry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $22,760,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BRY traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.32. 1,948,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,582. Berry Co. has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $12.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $914.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.81.

Berry ( NASDAQ:BRY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $94.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.93 million. Berry had a positive return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Berry Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.50%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Berry during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,564,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Berry by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,386 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Berry by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,557 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Berry in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $531,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Berry by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 318,538 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 103,044 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BRY shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Berry from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Berry from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Berry to $15.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Berry currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Berry Company Profile (Get Rating)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

