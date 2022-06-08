BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP) Receives GBX 2,414.29 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,414.29 ($30.25).

BHP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($33.83) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($30.08) to GBX 2,250 ($28.20) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($33.83) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,250 ($28.20) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($21.93) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

LON BHP traded down GBX 11 ($0.14) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 2,698.50 ($33.82). The stock had a trading volume of 2,213,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,891,408. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,726.95 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,502.91. The stock has a market cap of £136.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.30. BHP Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,774.56 ($22.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,040 ($38.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.92.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

