BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Purchased by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,903 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,944 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $6,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in BHP Group by 114.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,658,442 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $142,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,580 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in BHP Group by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,240,573 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $74,869,000 after acquiring an additional 133,437 shares in the last quarter. CQS US LLC boosted its stake in BHP Group by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 885,640 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $53,307,000 after acquiring an additional 335,937 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in BHP Group by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 711,448 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,886,000 after acquiring an additional 287,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in BHP Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 648,798 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,724,000 after acquiring an additional 27,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $69.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.92. BHP Group Limited has a 1 year low of $51.88 and a 1 year high of $80.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BHP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($30.08) to GBX 2,250 ($28.20) in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,467.52.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

