Bibox Token (BIX) Price Reaches $0.0292

Bibox Token (BIX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. One Bibox Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0292 or 0.00000094 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Bibox Token has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar. Bibox Token has a total market cap of $2.49 million and $3.99 million worth of Bibox Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bibox Token Coin Profile

Bibox Token (BIX) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Bibox Token’s total supply is 235,972,808 coins and its circulating supply is 85,430,525 coins. The official website for Bibox Token is www.bibox.com . The Reddit community for Bibox Token is /r/Bibox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bibox Token’s official Twitter account is @Bibox365 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Biboxcoin is an Ethereum-based token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Bibox platform, a pure cryptocurrency exchange. Bibox is an AI-enhanced encrypted digital asset exchange, the platform uses an advanced distributed cluster system to ensure its handling capacity of more than 10 million users and enhance its huge error tolerance. “

Bibox Token Coin Trading

