BinaryX Market Capitalization Tops $265.59 Million (BNX)

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 8th. One BinaryX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $131.29 or 0.00434182 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BinaryX has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. BinaryX has a total market cap of $265.59 million and approximately $39.02 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About BinaryX

BNX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

Buying and Selling BinaryX

