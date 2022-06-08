Binemon Market Capitalization Tops $1.06 Million (BIN)

Binemon (BIN) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. During the last seven days, Binemon has traded 16.9% lower against the dollar. Binemon has a total market cap of $1.06 million and $826,668.00 worth of Binemon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binemon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 82% against the dollar and now trades at $47.97 or 0.00154296 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003215 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001974 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $125.82 or 0.00404692 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00029566 BTC.

About Binemon

Binemon’s total supply is 934,870,751 coins and its circulating supply is 784,870,751 coins. Binemon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Binemon Coin Trading

