Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BIOC. Maxim Group decreased their target price on Biocept to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Biocept from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Biocept from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.63.

Biocept stock opened at $1.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Biocept has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $4.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.69 and its 200 day moving average is $2.55.

Biocept ( NASDAQ:BIOC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $19.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 million. Biocept had a negative net margin of 11.26% and a negative return on equity of 19.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Biocept will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIOC. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Biocept by 177,825.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 177,825 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Biocept in the 3rd quarter worth $421,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Biocept by 437.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 68,186 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biocept during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biocept during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.52% of the company’s stock.

Biocept, Inc, a molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating cell-free tumor DNA and RNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring to identify resistance mechanisms.

