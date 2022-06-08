Bismuth (BIS) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $303.00

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. One Bismuth coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0460 or 0.00000152 BTC on exchanges. Bismuth has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and $303.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bismuth has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SIN COIN (SIN) traded 48.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00005491 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000070 BTC.

ETH Fan Token Ecosystem (EFT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bismuth Profile

Bismuth (BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 30,651,125 coins and its circulating supply is 23,482,989 coins. The official message board for Bismuth is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Buying and Selling Bismuth

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

