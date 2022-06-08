Bistroo (BIST) Price Tops $0.0177 on Major Exchanges

Bistroo (BIST) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 7th. One Bistroo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0177 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bistroo has a market capitalization of $771,237.69 and $854.00 worth of Bistroo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bistroo has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 93.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.97 or 0.00166123 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003322 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002085 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $128.39 or 0.00426867 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00030074 BTC.

About Bistroo

Bistroo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,565,302 coins. Bistroo’s official Twitter account is @BistrooIO

Buying and Selling Bistroo

