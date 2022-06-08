BitCore (BTX) Trading 13.7% Lower Over Last Week

BitCore (BTX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. Over the last seven days, BitCore has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar. BitCore has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and $164,558.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCore coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0873 or 0.00000282 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,934.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,818.71 or 0.05879187 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000261 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002411 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00017115 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.87 or 0.00206455 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.43 or 0.00586501 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $187.75 or 0.00606909 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00069760 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004243 BTC.

About BitCore

BTX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

Buying and Selling BitCore

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

