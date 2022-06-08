Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) EVP Sells $20,937.03 in Stock

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $20,937.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,300,459.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of BXMT traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 953,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,704. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.85 and a 12-month high of $34.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.04 and its 200 day moving average is $31.15.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $133.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.75 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 54.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.95%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,652,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,336,000 after buying an additional 222,216 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,517,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 723,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,995,000 after buying an additional 336,653 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 57,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BXMT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

