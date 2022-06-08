Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Blink Charging’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.36). Blink Charging reported earnings of ($0.32) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Blink Charging will report full-year earnings of ($1.53) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.61) to ($1.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($1.24). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Blink Charging.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 220.64% and a negative return on equity of 28.84%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 345.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.89.

BLNK stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.74. The stock had a trading volume of 666,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,859. Blink Charging has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $715.48 million, a P/E ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 3.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 7,834 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Blink Charging by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 10,788 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,890,000 after buying an additional 35,880 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.12% of the company’s stock.

Blink Charging Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blink Charging (BLNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.