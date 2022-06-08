BlitzPredict (XBP) Reaches Market Cap of $808,819.28

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. BlitzPredict has a total market capitalization of $808,819.28 and approximately $5,799.00 worth of BlitzPredict was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlitzPredict coin can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BlitzPredict has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001608 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00008844 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

BlitzPredict Coin Profile

XBP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2018. BlitzPredict’s total supply is 950,873,123 coins and its circulating supply is 382,751,935 coins. BlitzPredict’s official message board is medium.com/@BlitzPredict1 . The Reddit community for BlitzPredict is /r/blitzpredict and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BlitzPredict is www.blitzpredict.io . BlitzPredict’s official Twitter account is @blitzpredict and its Facebook page is accessible here

BlitzPredict Coin Trading

