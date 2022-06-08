Blockmason Credit Protocol Tops 1-Day Volume of $13.00 (BCPT)

Blockmason Credit Protocol (BCPT) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 7th. Blockmason Credit Protocol has a total market cap of $230,130.21 and $13.00 worth of Blockmason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Blockmason Credit Protocol has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. One Blockmason Credit Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,112.49 or 1.00085767 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003221 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003217 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002015 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Blockmason Credit Protocol Coin Profile

Blockmason Credit Protocol (BCPT) is a coin. It was first traded on October 18th, 2017. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s total supply is 116,158,667 coins. The official website for Blockmason Credit Protocol is blockmason.io . Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Blockmason Credit Protocol is medium.com/@BlockMason . The Reddit community for Blockmason Credit Protocol is /r/blockmason and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The credit protocol:Blockmason’s Credit Protocol is a standardized, secure method for recording and permanently storing debt and credit obligations on the blockchain. Powered by BCPTThe Credit Protocol is powered by the Blockmason Credit Protocol Token (BCPT), an ERC-20 compliant product-use token that provides transaction capacity through the Credit Protocol smart contract. “

Blockmason Credit Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockmason Credit Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockmason Credit Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockmason Credit Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

