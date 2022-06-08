BlueCity (NASDAQ:BLCT) Shares Up 1.5%

BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BLCT – Get Rating) shot up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.39 and last traded at $1.38. 13,414 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 302,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in BlueCity by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 726,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,435,000 after purchasing an additional 183,141 shares during the period. Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in BlueCity in the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in BlueCity in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in BlueCity in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlueCity in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlueCity Holdings Limited operates a platform for LGBTQ community primarily under BlueCity brand in the People's Republic of China, India, South Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam. It operates Blued, a mobile app that offers various services to LGBTQ community, including live streaming, advertising, membership, merchandise sales, and other services.

