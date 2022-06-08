Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Bought by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Booking by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,515,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,636,966,000 after acquiring an additional 31,161 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 665,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,591,171,000 after purchasing an additional 18,508 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP raised its position in shares of Booking by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 523,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,255,973,000 after purchasing an additional 140,070 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Booking by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 466,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,119,301,000 after purchasing an additional 166,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its position in shares of Booking by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 306,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $734,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $1,649,857.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,373,639.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,306,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,053 shares of company stock valued at $2,306,288. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,326.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $94.51 billion, a PE ratio of 188.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,203.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,275.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,796.45 and a 1 year high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $4.04. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Booking had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 43.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($5.26) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BKNG. Gordon Haskett upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $2,290.00 to $2,171.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,660.00 to $2,820.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,774.63.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

