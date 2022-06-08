Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Bought by Shellback Capital LP

Shellback Capital LP lifted its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Shellback Capital LP’s holdings in Booking were worth $23,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 3.1% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,565,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. BloombergSen Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 1.4% in the third quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 22,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,264,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 5.9% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 3,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,069,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the third quarter valued at $344,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,606.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,775.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,440.00 to $2,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,774.63.

BKNG traded down $6.03 on Wednesday, reaching $2,320.70. 4,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,468. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,203.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,275.86. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,796.45 and a 52-week high of $2,715.66. The company has a market cap of $94.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.25, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $4.04. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Booking had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 43.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $1,649,857.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,373,639.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,306,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,053 shares of company stock valued at $2,306,288 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

