BOOM (BOOM) Trading 0% Lower Over Last 7 Days

BOOM (BOOM) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 8th. During the last week, BOOM has traded down 0% against the dollar. BOOM has a market capitalization of $2.65 million and $75,295.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOOM coin can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About BOOM

BOOM is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 966,998,515 coins and its circulating supply is 777,967,783 coins. BOOM’s official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

BOOM Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOOM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOOM using one of the exchanges listed above.

