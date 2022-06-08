Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.15-4.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.43. The company issued revenue guidance of +5-9% yr/yr to $8.78-9.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.00 billion.

NYSE BAH traded down $1.93 on Wednesday, reaching $86.86. The stock had a trading volume of 4,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,595. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1 year low of $69.68 and a 1 year high of $91.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.85. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.72.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.20% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BAH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a buy rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Booz Allen Hamilton from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.00.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 97,761 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total transaction of $8,258,849.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 194,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,459,745.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Laben sold 21,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total value of $1,873,594.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,925 shares of company stock worth $10,666,411. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 56.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile (Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.