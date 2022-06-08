BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.30.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on BorgWarner from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on BorgWarner from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Shares of NYSE BWA traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.04. 2,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,092,560. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. BorgWarner has a 12 month low of $34.85 and a 12 month high of $53.70.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.25. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that BorgWarner will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 24.20%.

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $155,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,244,516.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $706,456.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,102.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in BorgWarner by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 14,815 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC grew its position in BorgWarner by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 150,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,792,000 after buying an additional 8,275 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,620,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth about $2,289,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

