BOX (NYSE:BOX) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.11-$1.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $992.00 million-$996.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $993.51 million.BOX also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.27-$0.28 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on BOX to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BOX from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BOX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.10.

Shares of BOX stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $26.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,069,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804,416. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.78 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.07. BOX has a 52 week low of $22.18 and a 52 week high of $33.04.

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $238.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.48 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that BOX will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 8,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $226,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total value of $429,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,477,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,280,755.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,091,930 in the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in BOX by 1.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in BOX during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in BOX by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in BOX by 5.6% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 39,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC grew its holdings in BOX by 6.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 61,269 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

