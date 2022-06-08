BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 487.50 ($6.11).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.70) target price on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.64) target price on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on BP from GBX 450 ($5.64) to GBX 500 ($6.27) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

BP stock traded up GBX 6.05 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 446.50 ($5.60). The stock had a trading volume of 41,154,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,560,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.97, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.19. BP has a fifty-two week low of GBX 275.85 ($3.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 441.39 ($5.53). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 405.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 379.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £86.70 billion and a PE ratio of -6.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.11%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.43%.

In other news, insider Bernard Looney bought 77 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 405 ($5.08) per share, for a total transaction of £311.85 ($390.79). Also, insider Murray Auchincloss bought 95 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 391 ($4.90) per share, for a total transaction of £371.45 ($465.48). In the last three months, insiders acquired 255 shares of company stock worth $99,206.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

