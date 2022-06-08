BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a diversified multi-boutique asset management company. The Company focuses on equities and fixed income portfolios, as well as investments in timber and real estate sectors. BrightSphere Investment Group plc, formerly known as OM Asset Management plc, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Get BrightSphere Investment Group alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

NYSE BSIG traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 566,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,837. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $31.17. The company has a market capitalization of $856.25 million, a PE ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.12.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 202.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth $168,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BrightSphere Investment Group (BSIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.