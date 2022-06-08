Brokerages Anticipate Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.45 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO – Get Rating) will announce $4.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Electrameccanica Vehicles’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $5.90 million. Electrameccanica Vehicles posted sales of $300,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,383.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Electrameccanica Vehicles will report full-year sales of $18.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $21.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $133.05 million, with estimates ranging from $125.00 million to $141.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Electrameccanica Vehicles.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative net margin of 1,995.16% and a negative return on equity of 24.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the first quarter worth $31,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

Electrameccanica Vehicles stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.59. The company had a trading volume of 948,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,748. The stock has a market cap of $188.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.49. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $4.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.77 and a 200 day moving average of $2.10.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster.

