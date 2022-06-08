Brokerages Anticipate Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) to Post $2.22 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $2.22 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ferguson’s earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ferguson will report full-year earnings of $8.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.36 to $9.12. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $9.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.10 to $9.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ferguson.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion.

FERG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Ferguson in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. HSBC raised Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferguson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7,739.40.

Shares of Ferguson stock traded down $1.06 on Wednesday, reaching $119.30. 36,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,163. Ferguson has a fifty-two week low of $111.81 and a fifty-two week high of $183.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.72.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FERG. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $651,809,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ferguson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $722,808,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $391,174,000. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in Ferguson by 1,258.1% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,951,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,189 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

About Ferguson (Get Rating)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ferguson (FERG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.