Brokerages Anticipate IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.00 Million

Equities analysts expect IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) to report $8.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.00 million and the lowest is $7.00 million. IDEAYA Biosciences posted sales of $8.76 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will report full year sales of $42.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.36 million to $61.36 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $38.01 million, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $70.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover IDEAYA Biosciences.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 170.82% and a negative return on equity of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $11.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IDYA shares. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEAYA Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,692,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,016,000 after buying an additional 653,006 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 15.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,011,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,766,000 after acquiring an additional 409,243 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,350,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,923,000 after acquiring an additional 367,200 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 245.1% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 498,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,777,000 after purchasing an additional 353,808 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $6,835,000. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

IDYA stock opened at $12.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.03. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 52-week low of $8.14 and a 52-week high of $28.00.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IDEAYA Biosciences (IDYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.