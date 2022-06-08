Brokerages Anticipate Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) to Announce $1.22 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.22 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Materion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.23. Materion posted earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Materion will report full year earnings of $5.50 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $6.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Materion.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $449.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.03 million. Materion had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 12.56%. Materion’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTRN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Materion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Materion from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Materion in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 4,700 shares of Materion stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $376,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,195 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTRN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Materion by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,414,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $292,720,000 after buying an additional 28,638 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Materion by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,241,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,208,000 after purchasing an additional 35,808 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Materion by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,292,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Materion by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,030,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,375,000 after buying an additional 181,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its position in Materion by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 759,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,943,000 after buying an additional 27,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

MTRN traded down $1.83 on Friday, reaching $83.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,835. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.10. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.34. Materion has a 52-week low of $66.92 and a 52-week high of $96.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is an increase from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Materion’s payout ratio is presently 14.79%.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

