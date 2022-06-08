Brokerages Anticipate Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) to Announce -$0.13 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR – Get Rating) to announce ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Spire Global’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Spire Global will report full year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.41). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Spire Global.

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported 0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.16 by 0.54. The business had revenue of 14.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 15.30 million.

NYSE SPIR opened at 1.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of 1.69 and a 200-day moving average of 2.52. Spire Global has a 1-year low of 1.25 and a 1-year high of 19.50.

Spire Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.

