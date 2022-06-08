Brokerages Anticipate VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $601.68 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) will report $601.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for VICI Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $621.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $582.80 million. VICI Properties reported sales of $376.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 59.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VICI Properties will report full-year sales of $2.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $3.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow VICI Properties.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.09). VICI Properties had a net margin of 63.44% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $416.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VICI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 62.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in VICI Properties by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in VICI Properties by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VICI traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.77. 405,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,224,158. The company has a current ratio of 14.85, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. VICI Properties has a 1-year low of $26.23 and a 1-year high of $33.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.41 and a 200-day moving average of $28.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.44%.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

