Brokerages Expect Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $336.59 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) will announce $336.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Alignment Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $328.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $339.56 million. Alignment Healthcare reported sales of $308.95 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will report full year sales of $1.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Alignment Healthcare.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $345.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.93 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 56.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share.

ALHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $24.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

NASDAQ:ALHC traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.31. 283,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,663. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.67. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 2.52. Alignment Healthcare has a 12-month low of $6.14 and a 12-month high of $27.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

In other Alignment Healthcare news, CEO John E. Kao sold 26,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $294,771.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 13,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $152,980.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,674,009 shares in the company, valued at $18,581,499.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,690 shares of company stock worth $554,432.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 156.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 104.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, and Nevada.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alignment Healthcare (ALHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.