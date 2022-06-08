Brokerages Expect Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $261.17 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) to announce sales of $261.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $257.30 million and the highest is $264.30 million. Ameris Bancorp posted sales of $251.09 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ameris Bancorp.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The company had revenue of $259.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.97 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 31.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Ameris Bancorp stock traded down $0.64 on Friday, reaching $45.33. 1,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,908. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.13. Ameris Bancorp has a twelve month low of $39.67 and a twelve month high of $57.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.53%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 273.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

