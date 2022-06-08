Brokerages Expect Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Will Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) to announce $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Avangrid’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.38. Avangrid posted earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Avangrid will report full-year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.36. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Avangrid.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.16. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 11.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS.

AGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avangrid in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on Avangrid from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Avangrid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE:AGR traded down $1.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.40. 16,771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,908. Avangrid has a 52 week low of $42.20 and a 52 week high of $55.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Avangrid by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in Avangrid in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

