Brokerages Expect Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $90.87 Million

Brokerages predict that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) will report sales of $90.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $91.00 million and the lowest is $90.73 million. Eagle Bancorp posted sales of $95.56 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will report full-year sales of $367.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $364.61 million to $370.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $404.66 million, with estimates ranging from $397.62 million to $411.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Eagle Bancorp.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.36. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 45.21%. The business had revenue of $87.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on EGBN. StockNews.com began coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

NASDAQ EGBN traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.85. The stock had a trading volume of 443,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,226. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.72 and its 200 day moving average is $56.45. Eagle Bancorp has a twelve month low of $47.34 and a twelve month high of $63.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 28.67%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EGBN. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,065,000 after buying an additional 38,270 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 8,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $408,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 199.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 24,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.83% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

