Brokerages Expect Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) to Announce -$0.16 EPS

Analysts expect that Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enovix’s earnings. Enovix reported earnings of ($0.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Enovix will report full-year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.58). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.58). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Enovix.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03).

Several research firms have recently commented on ENVX. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Enovix from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Enovix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

NASDAQ ENVX traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.37. 2,088,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,583,914. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 1.90. Enovix has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $39.48.

In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $900,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,600,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Enovix in the first quarter worth $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Enovix during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Enovix by 20.8% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Enovix in the first quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Enovix by 31.3% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

