Brokerages Expect Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) to Announce $0.85 EPS

Brokerages predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BENGet Rating) will report earnings of $0.85 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Franklin Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the highest is $0.90. Franklin Resources reported earnings per share of $0.96 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Resources will report full-year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $3.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Franklin Resources.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BENGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.17. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

BEN has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $44.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 998,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $12,249,999.90. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 14,079,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,757,759.49. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $951,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,583 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,906,180 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $807,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,938 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,532,069 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $929,900,000 after acquiring an additional 933,075 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,693,626 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $242,726,000 after acquiring an additional 80,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,507,038 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $153,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,729 shares during the last quarter. 43.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BEN traded down $1.06 on Wednesday, hitting $25.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,348,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,229,008. Franklin Resources has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $38.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.67. The company has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.13.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

