Brokerages Expect Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Masimo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.20. Masimo reported earnings of $0.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Masimo will report full year earnings of $4.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.59 to $4.62. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.23 to $5.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Masimo.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Masimo had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $304.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Masimo’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on MASI shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Masimo from $205.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Masimo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Masimo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.33.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 657.1% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MASI traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $140.25. The company had a trading volume of 4,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,192. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $135.16 and a 200 day moving average of $191.99. Masimo has a 1-year low of $112.07 and a 1-year high of $305.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 0.98.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

