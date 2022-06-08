Brokerages Expect MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $121.03 Million

Brokerages expect MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) to announce sales of $121.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for MP Materials’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $113.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $134.18 million. MP Materials posted sales of $73.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 65.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MP Materials will report full-year sales of $503.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $476.58 million to $531.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $652.66 million, with estimates ranging from $526.20 million to $860.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MP Materials.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $166.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.40 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 46.66% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS.

MP has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MP Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Benchmark upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of MP Materials from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

Shares of NYSE MP traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.13. 3,588,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,922,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 24.76 and a current ratio of 25.52. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 3.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.38. MP Materials has a 1-year low of $28.85 and a 1-year high of $60.19.

In related news, Director Connie K. Duckworth purchased 15,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.37 per share, with a total value of $583,224.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,535.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Elliot Dean Hoops purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.01 per share, with a total value of $176,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,432,246 shares of company stock valued at $61,588,173 in the last three months. 49.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 1.7% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MP Materials by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in MP Materials by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in MP Materials by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in MP Materials by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

