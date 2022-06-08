Brokerages Expect Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the highest is $0.23. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust reported earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will report full year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.94. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

WRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $24.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $22.23 and a twelve month high of $27.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 206.33 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 566.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,984,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,198,000 after buying an additional 503,512 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,973,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,332,000 after buying an additional 427,868 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,257,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,931,000 after buying an additional 626,534 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,832,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,382,000 after buying an additional 204,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,217,000. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

