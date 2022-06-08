Brokerages Expect Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) Will Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL – Get Rating) will announce $0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Xcel Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.58. Xcel Energy posted earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xcel Energy will report full-year earnings of $3.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Xcel Energy.
Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion.
Xcel Energy stock traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.33. 393,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,377,132. Xcel Energy has a 12-month low of $61.15 and a 12-month high of $76.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.19.
Xcel Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.
