Brokerages Set Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Target Price at $50.57

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.57.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AGIO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of AGIO traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.77. The company had a trading volume of 8,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,036. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.97. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $62.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.52.

Agios Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AGIO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.31) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 214.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Connacht Asset Management LP raised its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP now owns 9,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers PYRUKYND (mitapivat) an activator of both wild-type and a variety of mutant pyruvate kinase, PK, enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946 that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hemolytic anemias and other indications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.