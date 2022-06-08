Brokerages Set Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) Target Price at GBX 393.75

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 393.75 ($4.93).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 356 ($4.46) target price on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.02) target price on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of BAB opened at GBX 360.73 ($4.52) on Friday. Babcock International Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 253.60 ($3.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 388.47 ($4.87). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 321.66 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 319.97. The company has a market cap of £1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 560.73.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

