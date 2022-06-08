Brokerages Set Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Target Price at $31.00

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.78.

BIG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Big Lots from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Big Lots from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Big Lots from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Big Lots alerts:

BIG traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.81. 61,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,208,083. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.57 million, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.98 and a 200 day moving average of $37.79. Big Lots has a 12-month low of $22.26 and a 12-month high of $73.23.

Big Lots ( NYSE:BIG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($1.49). Big Lots had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Big Lots will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

In other news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $147,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,079.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.39, for a total transaction of $34,551.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $349,918. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIG. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,867,000 after buying an additional 341,116 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 3rd quarter worth $631,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Big Lots during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in Big Lots by 98.1% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 14,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 7,358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

About Big Lots (Get Rating)

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.